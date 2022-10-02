(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
08/13/1975 - 09/21/2022
Randolph Tyler Stone, known to all by his middle name, Tyler, was born on August 13, 1975, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of William F. Stone Jr. and Catherine Roy Stone and younger brother of Wil...
06/27/1952 - 09/22/2022
In the cool of the morning, our Heavenly Father saw fit to call from labor to reward our beloved brother, Michael Grant Preston. He was born June 27, 1952 in Henry County, Virginia to Claudia Mae Ha...
08/14/1959 - 09/15/2022
Mr. Derrick Lamont Edwards, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, and will be missed immeasurably. Derrick...
11/17/1940 - 09/30/2022
Annie Mae Hopkins Stowe, 81, of Fieldale, passed Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Annie was born November 17, 1940, to the late Sanford Lee and Lela Hester Hopkins. She was retired afte...
02/17/1927 - 09/26/2022
Eugine Shelton Nichols 95, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 26, 2022 with her family by her side. Eugine was born February 17, 1927 in Patrick County to the late Ernest & Nellie Burnette S...
07/02/1957 - 09/23/2022
Larry Allen Draper, 65, of Bassett passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 02, 1957, in Martins...
08/07/1946 - 09/17/2022
Deniece Quinn "Momma-Dee" Ferguson passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1946, to the late Elmer T. Quinn and Nannie Turner Love. She is su...
04/25/1929 - 09/17/2022
Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens, 93, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Martinsville, on April 25, 1929, to William Thomas Draper and Thelma Elizabeth Sto...
09/11/1937 - 09/16/2022
Carl E. Ingram, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Le...
09/22/1932 - 09/15/2022
Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1932, in Martinsville to Ernest Mitchell Campbell and Audrey Powell ...
02/25/1934 - 09/16/2022
Arthur "Art" B. Foley, 88, of Henry, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Patrick County, to the late William Arthur Fo...
04/02/1949 - 09/15/2022
Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr., 73, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Stuart, Va. He was born April 2, 1949, to the late Dexter Kennet...
12/04/1955 - 09/05/2022
Stephen Russell Sides, 66, of Salisbury, Md., died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Martinsville, Va., on December 4, 1955, he was the only child of the late E...
10/24/1925 - 09/09/2022
Virginia Ratliff Webb was born October 24, 1925 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Pearl Jones Ratliff and Sidney Erwin Ratliff. Virginia was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke. After graduation...
09/02/1956 - 09/09/2022
Ronald Ray Younger, age 66 of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on September 2, 1956, to the late Donald Lee Young...
09/17/1961 - 08/28/2022
Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr., 60, of Spencer, Va. passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1961, to the late Bettie Barrow Young and Posey Gordon Young Sr. In addition to ...
11/03/1947 - 09/09/2022
Wilbert Gene Ross, 74, of Meadowbrook Lane, Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born in Fries, Virginia, on November 3, 1947, to...
11/16/1954 - 09/03/2022
Neville Broaddus Frith, 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born November 16, 1954, to Willey Richard Broaddus III and Neville Watson Broaddus, who both preced...
11/26/1944 - 09/03/2022
Isla Collins Scarce, 77, of the Whitmell community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Axton, Va., on November 26, 1944, a daughter of the late W...
Passed 09/01/2022
Audrey O'Dell Nester, 77, of Walkertown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lem Carter and Ruth Snow Carter. In addition to h...
05/19/1931 - 08/15/2022
Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Fieldale, Va., on May 19, 1931, to Gilbert Harrell Sr. and Bessie Wheeler Harrell. He was preceded by his loving...
02/19/1996 - 08/24/2022
Christopher Stephen Hill, "Xcells" former E-Sports Professional, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1996, in Greensboro, North Caroli...
09/16/1938 - 08/14/2022
Orlando Buford Galloway, 83, departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Bishop House Hospice Facility, Wentworth, N.C. He was born to George and Pearl Millner Galloway, on September 16, 193...
04/27/1948 - 08/28/2022
Everett Wayne Wilson, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Joseph Everett Wilson and Gladys Wilson...