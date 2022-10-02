Sunday, October 2, 2022
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Randolph Tyler Stone

08/13/1975

- 09/21/2022

Randolph Tyler Stone
Randolph Tyler Stone

08/13/1975 - 09/21/2022

Randolph Tyler Stone, known to all by his middle name, Tyler, was born on August 13, 1975, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of William F. Stone Jr. and Catherine Roy Stone and younger brother of Wil...

Michael Grant Preston

06/27/1952

- 09/22/2022

Michael Grant Preston
Michael Grant Preston

06/27/1952 - 09/22/2022

In the cool of the morning, our Heavenly Father saw fit to call from labor to reward our beloved brother, Michael Grant Preston. He was born June 27, 1952 in Henry County, Virginia to Claudia Mae Ha...

Derrick Lamont Edwards

08/14/1959

- 09/15/2022

Derrick Lamont Edwards
Derrick Lamont Edwards

08/14/1959 - 09/15/2022

Mr. Derrick Lamont Edwards, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, and will be missed immeasurably. Derrick...

Annie Mae Hopkin Stowe

11/17/1940

- 09/30/2022

Annie Mae Hopkin Stowe
Annie Mae Hopkin Stowe

11/17/1940 - 09/30/2022

Annie Mae Hopkins Stowe, 81, of Fieldale, passed Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Annie was born November 17, 1940, to the late Sanford Lee and Lela Hester Hopkins. She was retired afte...

Eugine Shelton Nichols

02/17/1927

- 09/26/2022

Eugine Shelton Nichols
Eugine Shelton Nichols

02/17/1927 - 09/26/2022

Eugine Shelton Nichols 95, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 26, 2022 with her family by her side. Eugine was born February 17, 1927 in Patrick County to the late Ernest & Nellie Burnette S...

Larry Allen Draper

07/02/1957

- 09/23/2022

Larry Allen Draper
Larry Allen Draper

07/02/1957 - 09/23/2022

Larry Allen Draper, 65, of Bassett passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 02, 1957, in Martins...

Deniece Quinn Ferguson

08/07/1946

- 09/17/2022

Deniece Quinn Ferguson
Deniece Quinn Ferguson

08/07/1946 - 09/17/2022

Deniece Quinn "Momma-Dee" Ferguson passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1946, to the late Elmer T. Quinn and Nannie Turner Love. She is su...

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens

04/25/1929

- 09/17/2022

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens
Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens

04/25/1929 - 09/17/2022

Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens, 93, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Martinsville, on April 25, 1929, to William Thomas Draper and Thelma Elizabeth Sto...

Carl E. Ingram

09/11/1937

- 09/16/2022

Carl E. Ingram
Carl E. Ingram

09/11/1937 - 09/16/2022

Carl E. Ingram, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Le...

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins

09/22/1932

- 09/15/2022

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins
Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins

09/22/1932 - 09/15/2022

Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1932, in Martinsville to Ernest Mitchell Campbell and Audrey Powell ...

Arthur "Art" B. Foley

02/25/1934

- 09/16/2022

Arthur
Arthur "Art" B. Foley

02/25/1934 - 09/16/2022

Arthur "Art" B. Foley, 88, of Henry, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Patrick County, to the late William Arthur Fo...

Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr.

04/02/1949

- 09/15/2022

Dexter Kenneth
Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr.

04/02/1949 - 09/15/2022

Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr., 73, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Stuart, Va. He was born April 2, 1949, to the late Dexter Kennet...

Bob White

08/25/1929

- 09/14/2022

Bob White
Bob White

08/25/1929 - 09/14/2022

Bob White, 93, of Martinsville, Va. and Islamorada, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Martinsville. He was born on August 25, 1929, in Oakhill, W.Va., to Gorman Thurston White and...

Stephen Russell Sides

12/04/1955

- 09/05/2022

Stephen Russell Sides
Stephen Russell Sides

12/04/1955 - 09/05/2022

Stephen Russell Sides, 66, of Salisbury, Md., died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Martinsville, Va., on December 4, 1955, he was the only child of the late E...

Virginia Ratliff Webb

10/24/1925

- 09/09/2022

Virginia Ratliff Webb
Virginia Ratliff Webb

10/24/1925 - 09/09/2022

Virginia Ratliff Webb was born October 24, 1925 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Pearl Jones Ratliff and Sidney Erwin Ratliff. Virginia was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke. After graduation...

Ronald Ray Younger

09/02/1956

- 09/09/2022

Ronald Ray Younger
Ronald Ray Younger

09/02/1956 - 09/09/2022

Ronald Ray Younger, age 66 of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on September 2, 1956, to the late Donald Lee Young...

Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr.

09/17/1961

- 08/28/2022

Posey
Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr.

09/17/1961 - 08/28/2022

Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr., 60, of Spencer, Va. passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1961, to the late Bettie Barrow Young and Posey Gordon Young Sr. In addition to ...

Wilbert Gene Ross

11/03/1947

- 09/09/2022

Wilbert Gene Ross
Wilbert Gene Ross

11/03/1947 - 09/09/2022

Wilbert Gene Ross, 74, of Meadowbrook Lane, Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born in Fries, Virginia, on November 3, 1947, to...

Neville Broaddus Frith

11/16/1954

- 09/03/2022

Neville Broaddus Frith
Neville Broaddus Frith

11/16/1954 - 09/03/2022

Neville Broaddus Frith, 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born November 16, 1954, to Willey Richard Broaddus III and Neville Watson Broaddus, who both preced...

Isla Collins Scarce

11/26/1944

- 09/03/2022

Isla Collins Scarce
Isla Collins Scarce

11/26/1944 - 09/03/2022

Isla Collins Scarce, 77, of the Whitmell community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Axton, Va., on November 26, 1944, a daughter of the late W...

Audrey O'Dell Nester

Passed 09/01/2022

Audrey O'Dell Nester
Audrey O'Dell Nester

Passed 09/01/2022

Audrey O'Dell Nester, 77, of Walkertown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lem Carter and Ruth Snow Carter. In addition to h...

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.

05/19/1931

- 08/15/2022

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.
Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.

05/19/1931 - 08/15/2022

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Fieldale, Va., on May 19, 1931, to Gilbert Harrell Sr. and Bessie Wheeler Harrell. He was preceded by his loving...

Christopher Stephen Hill

02/19/1996

- 08/24/2022

Christopher Stephen Hill
Christopher Stephen Hill

02/19/1996 - 08/24/2022

Christopher Stephen Hill, "Xcells" former E-Sports Professional, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1996, in Greensboro, North Caroli...

Orlando Buford Galloway

09/16/1938

- 08/14/2022

Orlando Buford Galloway
Orlando Buford Galloway

09/16/1938 - 08/14/2022

Orlando Buford Galloway, 83, departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Bishop House Hospice Facility, Wentworth, N.C. He was born to George and Pearl Millner Galloway, on September 16, 193...

Everett Wayne Wilson

04/27/1948

- 08/28/2022

Everett Wayne Wilson
Everett Wayne Wilson

04/27/1948 - 08/28/2022

Everett Wayne Wilson, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Joseph Everett Wilson and Gladys Wilson...

