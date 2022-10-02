Sunday, October 2, 2022
WHEE sports

High school football

Week #6: Bassett beat Magna Vista 41-7, Patrick County beat Tunstall 51-35, and Martinsville shutout G.W. Danville 14-0.

Week #7: Bassett at Patrick County, Magna Vista at Halifax County, Chatham at Martinsville.

College football

In college football: UNC beat Virginia Tech 41-10 and Duke beat UVA 38-10.

This Saturday: Louisville plays at UVA at noon, Virginia Tech is at Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. and UNC is at Miami at 4 p.m.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Phillies 13-4 in the first game of a doubleheader yesterday and then the Phillies answered back with an 8-2 win in the nightcap. The two teams play a final time today with the Nats wrapping up their season at home. They will head to New York on Monday to play their final 3 games against the Mets. Washington is 55-103 on the season, last in the National League East. With 4 games left in the season the Dodgers and Cardinals have clinched their divisions and the Mets and the Braves have both secured wild card berths. The Yankees, Guardians and the Astros have won their divisions and the Blue Jays, Rays and Mariners have secured wild card berths in the American League.

