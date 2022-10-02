Sunday, October 2, 2022
Cloudy and rainy with a high of 57

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian combined with an upper low will meander from WV to the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next couple of days keeping damp, dreary, cold, drizzly and rainy weather in place across the area through at least Monday. By Tuesday, and certainly by Wednesday, the low pressure area should finally drift into the western Atlantic allowing drier air to work its way into the region from the west. These weather conditions should hold until a cold front reaches the area by the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
