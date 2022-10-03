Monday, October 3, 2022
Sports

Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in last regular home season game

Scott Kane/Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) — Albert Pujols wrapped us his final regular season home game at Busch Stadium in style on Sunday.

The St. Louis Cardinals player sent one to the stands in the 3rd inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking his 702nd career home run. The homer also gave Pujols his 2,314th career RBI, tying him with Babe Ruth on the all-time RBI list.

Pujols, 42, is set to retire at the end of this season but fans will still have more chances to see him at the plate as the Cardinals begin their playoff run on Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

