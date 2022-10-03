Monday, October 3, 2022
Shaken and stirred: Monday night is “James Bond Night” on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The 14 remaining couples will be shaken and stirred — more than usual — on Monday night’s installment of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ as the iconic music of the James Bond films takes center stage.

The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series’ first film, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as Bond, but the music will span the movies of everyone who has worn the tux, up to and including Daniel Craig‘s just-wrapped run.

The show airs live beginning at 8 p.m. and can also be watched on demand.

Here’s a list of the stars, their pro dance partners and what songs will have them shaking their martini makers:

Joseph Baena/Alexis Warr – “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith Spectre

Selma Blair/Sasha Farber – “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton For Your Eyes Only

Wayne Brady/Witney Carson – “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd (007’s recurring theme)

Sam Champion/Cheryl Burke – “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. TambucoSpectre

Charli D’Amelio/Mark Ballas – “No Time To Die” by Billie EilishNo Time to Die

Heidi D’Amelio/Artem Chigvintsev – “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia KeysQuantum of Solace

Jessie James Decker/Alan Bersten – “Goldfinger” by Shirley BasseyGoldfinger

Trevor Donovan/Emma Slater – “You Know My Name” by Chris CornellCasino Royale

Daniel Durant/Britt Stewart – “The World Is Not Enough” by GarbageThe World is Not Enough

Vinny Guadagnino/Koko Iwasaki – “Thunderball” by Tom JonesThunderball

Cheryl Ladd/Louis van Amstel – “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey Diamonds Are Forever

Shangela/Gleb Savchenko – “Goldeneye” by Tina TurnerGoldeneye

Jordin Sparks/Brandon Armstrong – “Licence To Kill” by Gladys KnightLicense To Kill

Gabby Windey/Val Chmerkovskiy – “Die Another Day” by MadonnaDie Another Day

Disney is the parent company of ABC News

