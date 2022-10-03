Monday, October 3, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'SNL' roasts roasts Adam Levine and Armie Hammer scandals
NewsEntertainment

‘SNL’ roasts roasts Adam Levine and Armie Hammer scandals

staff
By staff
0
3
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live took on Adam Levine and Armie Hammer‘s respective social media scandals on its season 47 opener.

Saturday’s host, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, played the host of a game show called “Send Something Normal,” which challenged the Maroon 5 frontman and Call Me by Your Name actor, played respectively by Mikey Day and James Austin JohnsonNeil DeGrasse Tyson, played by Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang as himself, to come up with a normal reply to a woman’s DM. An appropriate response would earn them $100 million.

Day’s Levine was up first, asked to reply to a young woman who DM’ed him to say she was a “huge fan” and loved his music.

“OK. Tough call. Can I see her most liked vacation photo?” Day quipped. “All right. Going to kick things off with a ‘Holy moly!’ But I got three more, though. ‘Holy moly! Holy crap! Your body is making my penis smile.’”

Day’s line was a response to Levine’s alleged Instagram messages to 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh, one of which read, “It is truly unreal how f****** hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

Green, spoofing Hammer’s alleged DMs describing himself as “100% a cannibal,” and that he’d “want to eat” them, insisted, “I’ve done a lot of work on myself, and I’ve changed,” before replying, “I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.”

Last week, Levine addressed the allegations against him in an Instagram Story, saying he “used poor judgment” in speaking with anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner, and “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Claims of Hammer’s text messages and patterns of allegedly violent behavior began to emerge in 2021. He has denied the accusations.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRick Scott responds to Trump’s ‘death wish’ attack on Mitch McConnell
Next articleScoreboard roundup — 10/2/22
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE