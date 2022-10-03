Monday, October 3, 2022
Sunny and breezy with a high of 60

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

An upper low was located over east central Virginia and will meander about that region today. Meanwhile, the remnant low center from former Hurricane Ian was located just off the DelMarVa coast. Clouds will linger across the region today along with cool temperatures and breezy northeast winds. A few sprinkles or light rain are possible across the north and east. As the areas of lower pressure move further east Tuesday through Wednesday, weather conditions will improve with increased sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday through the remainder of the week. A strong cold front will approach the area from the northwest by the weekend bringing a few showers
and colder temperatures.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
