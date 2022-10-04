Angelina Jolie reportedly accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her, two of their children

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A lawsuit stemming from the sale of one of the former couple’s properties has turned ugly, with Angelina Jolie accusing Brad Pitt of domestic violence.

According to a countersuit obtained by ABC News, Jolie accuses her fellow Oscar winner of getting physical with her aboard a private plane flight in 2016 and then with some of their children, who “bravely” intervened.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to adopted children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, as well as 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The scrum reportedly started as a verbal argument, with Pitt accusing his then-wife of being “too deferential” to the kids, according to the legal documents.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” according to the document, which also said, “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the suit says.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane/s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other … Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop …”

Pitt sued Jolie in February, claiming she sold their French estate and winery, Château Miraval, without his knowledge.

Variety reports negotiations broke down after the Bullet Train star sought a nondisclosure agreement to keep quiet about what the countersuit called “Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

