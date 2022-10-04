Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentBilly Eichner defends ﻿'Bros' ﻿movie after poor box office performance
NewsEntertainment

Billy Eichner defends ﻿’Bros’ ﻿movie after poor box office performance

staff
By staff
0
6
ABC/Randy Holmes

Billy Eichner is sharing his thoughts after his movie Bros‘ disappointing performance at the box office. 

“Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie,” he tweeted Monday. “And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bull****. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!”

The 44-year-old added that he will continue to post about the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy just to spite the haters.

“And yes I’m going to continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite you! GO BROS!!! I LOVE THIS MOVIE!!#BrosMovie,” he shared

Bros — co-written by and starring comedian Eichner alongside Luke Macfarlane — debuted over the weekend with an underwhelming $4.8 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleStudent protesters in Iran tear-gassed, arrested by police: Report
Next articleMeet the women who went viral for delivering a resume cake to Nike headquarters
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE