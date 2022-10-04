Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentConstance Wu opens up about allegations of sexual harassment against 'Fresh Off...
NewsEntertainment

Constance Wu opens up about allegations of sexual harassment against ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ producer

staff
By staff
0
2
Good Morning America

Constance Wu, the star of Crazy Rich AsiansHustlers, and the recent Amazon hit The Terminal List, sat down with ABC News’ Juju Chang for a wide-ranging interview airing Tuesday on Good Morning America and later on Nightline.

In the emotional conversation, Wu opened up about her recent allegation that she was sexually harassed by a producer on her hit ABC show Fresh Off the Boat, as well as a separate alleged date rape experience from a different man years earlier, both of which she details in her new book, Making a Scene.

Wu recently returned to social media after retreating in 2019 when she complained on Twitter that Fresh Off the Boat was being renewed for its sixth and final season. As she stated this past July, the blowback led to her attempt to take her own life.

Wu told Chang she was silently suffering behind the scenes of the show.

In her book, the actress said she was allegedly “sexually harassed” and “intimidated and threatened a lot” by one of the show’s producers, an Asian American man whom she did not name. The harassment, she said, included the producer asking her for “sexy selfies at night,” making inappropriate comments, and unwanted touching.

Wu said she was “constantly terrified of being fired” from what was her first-ever network TV job if she were to speak up, noting that this was “pre-#MeToo Movement.”

“…I didn’t want to talk about it because I didn’t want to … stain the reputation of the one show Asian Americans had to represent themselves,” she added.

She said the harassment she went through “…was pretty common … in Hollywood those days.”

When the show became a hit, Wu explained, she felt able to “say no” to him, “and that is what made him furious.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePete Davidson appears in Taco Bell’s breakfast “apology video”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE