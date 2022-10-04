Tuesday, October 4, 2022
'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman added to Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded 'Megalopolis'

The cast is now complete for Francis Ford Coppola‘s long-anticipated drama Megalopolis, and Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman has apparently gotten the tap from the legendary filmmaker.

It’s a major career move for the actress, who of late has only appeared in comedies, including Father of the Bride. Filming gets underway in Georgia this fall.

Deadline reports Fineman and Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman have been added to the cast, along with Licorice Pizza‘s Isabelle Kusman and veteran character actor D.B. Sweeney.

The cast for the drama already boasts Oscar winners Forest Whitaker and Jon Voight, as well as Academy Award nominees Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf and Adam Driver. Fast and Furious series star Nathalie Emmanuel was recently added to the ranks in a lead role.

The Godfather’s Talia Shire — Coppola’s sister — also stars, as does her son, Jason Schwartzman.

James Remar, Grace Vanderwaal and Kathryn Hunter will also appear in Coppola’s big-budget, mostly self-funded project, reportedly an “epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicting interests” centering on creating an ideal society.

