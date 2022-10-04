Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentTom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly hiring divorce lawyers
NewsEntertainment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly hiring divorce lawyers

staff
By staff
0
3
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While details about the state of their marriage varies, Page Six is reporting that supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Super Bowl superstar Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers.

The publication quotes “multiple sources” who say the countdown clock has run out on their 13-year marriage, stemming from his decision to “unretire” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” said one source. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The pair have extensive real estate holdings, reportedly worth some $26 million, according to the publication. That pales in comparison to Brady’s earning hundreds of millions from endorsements; Bündchen reportedly has a net worth of $400 million.

The couple will reportedly share custody of their two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also dad to Jack, his 15-year-old son with his Blue Bloods star ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Saturday Night Live’ star Chloe Fineman added to Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded ‘Megalopolis’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE