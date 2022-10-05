Christian Bale on the “monotony” of making ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder made a mint at the box office, taking in more than $760 million worldwide. But the Taika Waititi film also has the dubious distinction of being the lowest audience-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, in an interview with GQ, Christian Bale, who played the heavy Gorr The God Butcher, is venting.

Bale recalled thinking, “‘This looks like an intriguing character; I might be able to do something with this, who knows?”

He added of Waititi’s previous Thor film, “…I’d liked Ragnarok. I took my son to see Ragnarok. He was climbing like a monkey all across [the seats] and then he was like, ‘Oh, I’ve had enough now, let’s get on.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.’ I was just like, ‘I want to finish it.'”

That said, Love and Thunder‘s reliance on computer-generated effects was apparently not for Bale. “That’s the first time I’ve done that,” he says of acting against green-screen sets. “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do.”

“I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next,” he continued. “They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?'”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

