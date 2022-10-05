Professor shot, killed on University of Arizona campus; suspect in custody

Kali9/Getty Images

(TUCSON, Az.) — A professor was shot and killed on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson on Wednesday, campus police said.

The campus police chief said a male professor in the Department of Hydrology was shot and killed by a former student. The suspect was identified by police as Murad Dervish.

Police responded to the campus’ John W. Harshbarger building “for a shooting,” University of Arizona Police said on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Police did not issue a lockdown but warned people to stay away from the building and surrounding area.

“Male suspect was ID’d but no longer on scene. Police currently looking for him,” University of Arizona Police said, describing the suspect as being in his mid-30s with short brown hair and wearing a blue baseball cap and carrying a dark backpack.

All remaining classes being held at the school’s main campus have been canceled Wednesday, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.