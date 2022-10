omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 30 people, including children, were dead after a mass shooting at a child-care center in northeast Thailand, the country’s Central Investigation Bureau said.

The suspect, who was identified as Panya Kamrab, 34, also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Story developing…

