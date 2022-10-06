(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituaries are updated online as they are received.
Obituary briefs
04/16/1952
- 10/02/2022
04/16/1952 - 10/02/2022
Phillip Michael Scott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. He was born April 16, 1952 in Leaksville, North Carolina, to...
05/21/1959
- 10/02/2022
05/21/1959 - 10/02/2022
Walter Hayes Rich, 63, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born May 21, 1959 in Wentworth, North Carolina, to the late Richard Daugherty and Lillie Mae Penn Daugh...
01/09/1961
- 10/01/2022
01/09/1961 - 10/01/2022
Vanessa Faye Porter, 61, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 9, 1961, in Martinsville, to the late James Melvin Hayes and Ola ...
06/11/1988
- 10/01/2022
06/11/1988 - 10/01/2022
Elizabeth Teague Coglitore, 34, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1988, in Martinsville, VA to Robert Dean Teague and Lisa Parcell Teague. She was pre...
02/26/1951
- 10/01/2022
02/26/1951 - 10/01/2022
Georgia C. Joyce, 71, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born February 26, 1951 in Washington County to William H. McCracken and Helen McCracken. In addition to her parent...
03/29/1937
- 10/04/2022
03/29/1937 - 10/04/2022
Samuel Gilmer Clifton, 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1937, in Patrick County to the late Samuel Evans Clifton and the late Lillie Morrison Clifton...
08/13/1975
- 09/21/2022
08/13/1975 - 09/21/2022
Randolph Tyler Stone, known to all by his middle name, Tyler, was born on August 13, 1975, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of William F. Stone Jr. and Catherine Roy Stone and younger brother of Wil...
06/27/1952
- 09/22/2022
06/27/1952 - 09/22/2022
In the cool of the morning, our Heavenly Father saw fit to call from labor to reward our beloved brother, Michael Grant Preston. He was born June 27, 1952 in Henry County, Virginia to Claudia Mae Ha...
08/14/1959
- 09/15/2022
08/14/1959 - 09/15/2022
Mr. Derrick Lamont Edwards, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, and will be missed immeasurably. Derrick...
11/17/1940
- 09/30/2022
11/17/1940 - 09/30/2022
Annie Mae Hopkins Stowe, 81, of Fieldale, passed Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Annie was born November 17, 1940, to the late Sanford Lee and Lela Hester Hopkins. She was retired afte...
02/17/1927
- 09/26/2022
02/17/1927 - 09/26/2022
Eugine Shelton Nichols 95, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 26, 2022 with her family by her side. Eugine was born February 17, 1927 in Patrick County to the late Ernest & Nellie Burnette S...
07/02/1957
- 09/23/2022
07/02/1957 - 09/23/2022
Larry Allen Draper, 65, of Bassett passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 02, 1957, in Martins...
08/07/1946
- 09/17/2022
08/07/1946 - 09/17/2022
Deniece Quinn "Momma-Dee" Ferguson passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1946, to the late Elmer T. Quinn and Nannie Turner Love. She is su...
04/25/1929
- 09/17/2022
04/25/1929 - 09/17/2022
Stella F. Draper Barker-Owens, 93, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Martinsville, on April 25, 1929, to William Thomas Draper and Thelma Elizabeth Sto...
09/11/1937
- 09/16/2022
09/11/1937 - 09/16/2022
Carl E. Ingram, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Le...
09/22/1932
- 09/15/2022
09/22/1932 - 09/15/2022
Mary Kathryn Campbell Higgins, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1932, in Martinsville to Ernest Mitchell Campbell and Audrey Powell ...
02/25/1934
- 09/16/2022
02/25/1934 - 09/16/2022
Arthur "Art" B. Foley, 88, of Henry, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 25, 1934, in Patrick County, to the late William Arthur Fo...
04/02/1949
- 09/15/2022
04/02/1949 - 09/15/2022
Dexter Kenneth "Kenny" Mullins Jr., 73, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Stuart, Va. He was born April 2, 1949, to the late Dexter Kennet...
12/04/1955
- 09/05/2022
12/04/1955 - 09/05/2022
Stephen Russell Sides, 66, of Salisbury, Md., died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Martinsville, Va., on December 4, 1955, he was the only child of the late E...
10/24/1925
- 09/09/2022
10/24/1925 - 09/09/2022
Virginia Ratliff Webb was born October 24, 1925 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Pearl Jones Ratliff and Sidney Erwin Ratliff. Virginia was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke. After graduation...
09/02/1956
- 09/09/2022
09/02/1956 - 09/09/2022
Ronald Ray Younger, age 66 of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on September 2, 1956, to the late Donald Lee Young...
09/17/1961
- 08/28/2022
09/17/1961 - 08/28/2022
Posey "Chip" Gordon Young Jr., 60, of Spencer, Va. passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1961, to the late Bettie Barrow Young and Posey Gordon Young Sr. In addition to ...
11/03/1947
- 09/09/2022
11/03/1947 - 09/09/2022
Wilbert Gene Ross, 74, of Meadowbrook Lane, Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born in Fries, Virginia, on November 3, 1947, to...
11/16/1954
- 09/03/2022
11/16/1954 - 09/03/2022
Neville Broaddus Frith, 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born November 16, 1954, to Willey Richard Broaddus III and Neville Watson Broaddus, who both preced...