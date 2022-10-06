Police find explosive devices

Barry Witt / HCSO

On October 4th, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, Henry County Deputies were making an arrest at 55 Raceway Dr. in the Bassett area of Henry County. The officers arrested Barry Wayne Witt, who lives at this location, for two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court.

As the officers were arresting Barry, one of the officers noticed a weapon in the residence that Barry is disqualified from being in possession of. Officers issued another warrant against Barry for Purchase, Possess, Transport Firearm by a person Involuntarily Committed. The officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

While searching, numerous weapons were found, and three items that were believed to be explosive devices. The Virginia State Police was called for assistance with these devices. State Police Bomb Technicians safely removed and rendered safe the devices that were homemade explosive devices. Barry is currently incarcerated in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond. This investigation is continuing and will likely lead to other charges being placed for this incident.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.