Scoreboard roundup –10/5/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 3, LA Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, NY Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chi White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

NY Mets 9, Washington 2

LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chi Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112

Indiana 122, Charlotte 97

Toronto 125 Boston 119 (OT)

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 112, LA Lakers 110 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Boston 5, NY Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0

Colorado 2, Dallas 1

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

