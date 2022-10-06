WHEE sports

Thursday, October 6, 2022
High school football

Week #6: Bassett beat Magna Vista 41-7, Patrick County beat Tunstall 51-35, and Martinsville shutout G.W. Danville 14-0.

Week #7: Bassett at Patrick County, Magna Vista at Halifax County, Chatham at Martinsville.

College football

In college football: UNC beat Virginia Tech 41-10 and Duke beat UVA 38-10.

This Saturday: Louisville plays at UVA at noon, Virginia Tech is at Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. and UNC is at Miami at 4 p.m.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Mets beat the Nats 9-2, sweeping the series in the last game of the regular season last night. The Nats finished with the worst record in baseball this year: 55 wins and 107 losses. The playoffs begin on Friday with the Rays at Cleveland, the Phillies at St. Louis, the Mariners at Toronto and the Padres in New York against the Mets.

Sunny and 74 today
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis says studio posted guard so she wouldn't pirate "my own f****** movie!
