‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ teaser: Hear Chris Pratt as Mario for the first time

The first look at the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here.

Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions films, released the first teaser for the movie on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET during a Nintendo Direct presentation specifically focused on the film.

While revealing more about the movie’s story, the trailer also debuted Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt‘s voice as the iconic Italian plumber, one of the most popular and instantly recognizable video game characters of all time.

Joining Pratt is The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy as Mario’s beloved Princess Peach and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Charlie Day as Mario’s sidekick and brother Luigi.

Also in the film’s cast are Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since the ’90s, will also be featured in “surprise cameos.”

Some fans expressed apprehension upon learning Pratt would voice Mario. However, the actor has since addressed this directly and provided insight into his approach to the role. “I worked really closely with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic] and [tried] out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” he told Variety in June.

“It’s an animated voice-over narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over,” Pratt continued. “I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7, 2023.

