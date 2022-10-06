Suspect in custody after shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan: Police

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

(DEARBORN, Mich.) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting and hourslong negotiations with authorities at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, the Michigan State Police said.

“The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident,” police said Thursday night. “Michigan Ave. is still closed and will be as the investigation continues. This will be our final update.”

One victim has been hospitalized, according to Dearborn police. Authorities said they did not have an update on the victim’s condition.

Police said the suspect was firing shots with a long gun from inside the hotel.

Dearborn police said they had been in contact with the suspect’s family to get him to surrender peacefully.

According to police, the suspect was in a dispute with hotel staff over money.

Officers evacuated hotel employees and guests, police said.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from downtown Dearborn.

