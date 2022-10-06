Thursday, October 6, 2022
HomeNewsNationalSuspect in custody after shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan: Police
NewsNational

Suspect in custody after shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan: Police

staff
By staff
0
3
Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

(DEARBORN, Mich.) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting and hourslong negotiations with authorities at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, the Michigan State Police said.

“The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident,” police said Thursday night. “Michigan Ave. is still closed and will be as the investigation continues. This will be our final update.”

One victim has been hospitalized, according to Dearborn police. Authorities said they did not have an update on the victim’s condition.

Police said the suspect was firing shots with a long gun from inside the hotel.

Dearborn police said they had been in contact with the suspect’s family to get him to surrender peacefully.

According to police, the suspect was in a dispute with hotel staff over money.

Officers evacuated hotel employees and guests, police said.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from downtown Dearborn.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
2 dead, 3 in critical condition from stabbings outside Las Vegas casino: Police
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE