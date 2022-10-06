Thursday, October 6, 2022
Sunny and 74 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A very persistent area of low pressure anchored off the DelMarVa coast will slowly drift further east away from the forecast area today allowing weak high pressure to build over the region today and tonight. Deepening upper troughing across the Great Lakes
Friday well then push a strong fall cold front into the area from the northwest late in the day. This front will bring breezy and colder temperatures to the region for the weekend and likely the first frost/freeze of the fall season for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Sunday morning. Dry high pressure will then remain over the region through at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate from below normal levels at the beginning of the week to above normal levels by mid week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
