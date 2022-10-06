“Why am I doing this?” Chris Hemsworth tries to defy death in Disney+ Nat Geo series ‘Limitless’

Disney+

“Sure, I may look like an immortal Norse god,” Chris Hemsworth says humbly in the new trailer to an upcoming National Geographic special, “but I know the clock is already ticking.”

The Australian Thor star is trying to literally beat the clock in the Disney+ series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which will have him spanning the world, meeting with experts and doing what apparently scares the heck out of him, all in an effort to see how we all can live longer.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, the series will have Hemsworth enduring “six of the biggest tests” of his life, including conquering a fear of heights atop a skyscraper, fasting for four days, and surviving underwater training with his hands and feet bound.

“I want to unlock the secrets to how we can all live a longer, healthier life,” Hemsworth says.

“Oh good luck with that,” his brother Liam jabs in reply.

The “longevity experts” don’t make it easy on him — at one point Chris looks like he’s cracking under the pressure. “Why am I doing this?” he asks himself.

The series is lavishly shot, but it might be worth it just for the sight gag of seeing the cinematic god of thunder hobbling around in a suit that simulates the limits of old age.

“It’s a battle against what time can do to us. So here goes,” he says.

The series begins November 16.

