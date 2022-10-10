Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeSportsAtlanta Braves sign rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to six-year, $75M deal
Sports

Atlanta Braves sign rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to six-year, $75M deal

staff
By staff
0
7
krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider is staying put with the Atlanta Braves until at least the 2028 season.

The team announced on Monday that it has signed the 23-year-old rookie to a six-year deal worth $75 million. The contract also includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

Per the terms of the deal, Strider will make $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 and $22 million per season in 2027 and 2028. Should he opt to stay a seventh year, his contract would be worth a total of $92 million.

In his first full season with the Braves, Strider appeared in 31 games, starting 20 times. He went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and struck out 202 batters while allowing just 86 hits, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out over 200 with fewer than 100 hits allowed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Cyberattacks reported at US airports
Next article
‘Bachelorette’﻿ star Rachel Lindsay says self-care is “a survival tactic”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE