Atlanta Braves sign rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to six-year, $75M deal

krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider is staying put with the Atlanta Braves until at least the 2028 season.

The team announced on Monday that it has signed the 23-year-old rookie to a six-year deal worth $75 million. The contract also includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

Per the terms of the deal, Strider will make $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 and $22 million per season in 2027 and 2028. Should he opt to stay a seventh year, his contract would be worth a total of $92 million.

In his first full season with the Braves, Strider appeared in 31 games, starting 20 times. He went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and struck out 202 batters while allowing just 86 hits, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out over 200 with fewer than 100 hits allowed.

