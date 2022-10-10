Monday, October 10, 2022
Aubrey Plaza gets real about leaving Robert De Niro “freaked out” on the set of ‘Dirty Grandpa’

One cannot accuse Aubrey Plaza of not going the distance for a role — even if it meant “weirding out” one of America’s greatest living actors.

Such was the case on the set of the 2016 gross-out comedy Dirty Grandpa, which saw the Emily the Criminal star lusting after the much, much older Oscar winner.

During a London Film Festival ScreenTalk session, Variety quoted Plaza as saying, “By the time he’d show up, I’m in character. My character had one goal: to have sex with him. I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot. I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an actor and an amazing one.”

Plaza even recalled getting a call from her agent, who warned her that De Niro’s reps said, “Bob’s a little freaked out.”

Aubrey came on so strong, apparently, that when De Niro threw a party for the cast, he didn’t recognize her out of character. “I showed up and he’s like, ‘Who are you, sweetheart?’ And after that he was normal.”

The Parks and Recreation vet mused, “At first I think I came on really strong. I did some questionable things I wouldn’t do anymore.”

