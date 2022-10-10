Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeSportsCarolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule following 1-4 start
Sports

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule following 1-4 start

staff
By staff
0
6
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The Carolina Panthers on Monday fired head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday night’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped Carolina’s record to 1-4 this season.

Rhule’s firing comes less than three years into his seven-year contract with the Panthers.

The 47-year-old leaves the team with a record of 11-27, which includes the five games he coached this season.

Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks, 53, will step in as the interim coach.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Bachelorette’﻿ star Rachel Lindsay says self-care is “a survival tactic”
Next article
Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in Los Angeles
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE