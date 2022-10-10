Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNewsNationalCyberattacks reported at US airports
NewsNational

Cyberattacks reported at US airports

staff
By staff
0
4
boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Some of the nation’s largest airports have been targeted for cyberattacks Monday by an attacker within the Russian Federation, a senior official briefed confirmed to ABC News.

Importantly, the systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination, or transportation security.

“It’s an inconvenience,” the source said.

The attacks have resulted in targeted “denial of public access” to public-facing web domains that report airport wait times and congestion.

The attacks were first reported around 3 a.m. ET when the Port Authority notified the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the LaGuardia Airport system had been hit. LaGuardia has been restored, but other airports around the country have subsequently been targeted.

The websites for Des Moines International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport appeared impacted Monday morning.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported around 10:30 a.m. ET that its site is back up and running and that “at no time were operations at the airport impacted.”

Engineers and programmers are actively working to close backdoors that allowed the attacks and shoring up more critical computer infrastructure.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial begins in Los Angeles
Next article
Atlanta Braves sign rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to six-year, $75M deal
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE