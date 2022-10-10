Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentJury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles
NewsEntertainment

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in Los Angeles

staff
By staff
0
6
Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

Jury selection in the sexual assault trial of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein ﻿begins Monday in Los Angeles.

The criminal charges are based on the accusations of five women, who have said the former Miramax head attacked them in luxury hotels between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has said all the encounters were consensual.

All five of Weinstein’s accusers are expected to testify. Also taking the stand are several other women whose accusations are not part of the criminal charges but who will describe Weinstein’s prior bad acts.

One of those prior bad act witnesses, ABC News has confirmed, is California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Her attorney, Beth Fegan, released a statement to ABC News. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Fegan said. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women. Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom.”

While he goes on trial in LA, Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. He has appealed his conviction.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule following 1-4 start
Next article
Steele dossier ‘collector’ goes to trial in major test for Durham probe
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE