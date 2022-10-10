Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNew supes: 'The Boys' teases two female "heroes" for season 4
NewsEntertainment

New supes: ‘The Boys’ teases two female “heroes” for season 4

staff
By staff
0
10
Amazon Studios

Amazon has posted to social media the first glimpses of two of the stars of the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated show The Boys, which is currently shooting in Vancouver.

Depicted in full costume and heroic poses are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

Producers are remaining tight-lipped about the characters, which didn’t appear in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s graphic novel source material.

However, their social media debut came with some hints. “Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you,” read one, hinting that she could be a speedster, what with Jessie T. Usher‘s A-Train being literally not up to speed himself.

On the latter character, her photo came with the caption, “Let’s just say this Firecracker has a short fuse.”

The show’s executive producer, Eric Kripke, hinted in August that the characters “are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS.”

On Monday, he replied to the new photos, “Wait till you see @susanheyward & @valoriecurry in action. Horrific & hilarious & very, very dangerous.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Soundtrack hits from Pixar, Marvel and more on Monday’s ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Night
Next article
Supreme Court battle over ‘cruelty’ to pregnant pigs could affect pork prices, animal care
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE