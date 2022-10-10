Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Quantum Leap' reboot getting more episodes
NewsEntertainment

‘Quantum Leap’ reboot getting more episodes

staff
By staff
0
8
NBC/Serguei Bachlakov

NBC’s reboot of the ’80s show Quantum Leap has been a hit for the network, and as proof, NBC is adding six more episodes to its freshman season.

This means season 1 will be 19 episodes long.

The series stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, following in the footsteps of Scott Bakula‘s time-skipping scientist, Dr. Sam Beckett. Caitlin Bassett plays Addison, Ben’s fiancée and hologram guide as he leaps through time, following Beckett’s research.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Quantum Leap ranks as the season’s #1 new show in the 18-49 demo, and on streaming, it’s topped all other first-run NBC TV shows on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Aubrey Plaza gets real about leaving Robert De Niro “freaked out” on the set of ‘Dirty Grandpa’
Next article
William Shatner’s takeaway from space trip: “Grief”
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE