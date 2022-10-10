‘SNL’ roasts Chris Pratt’s Mario, Herschel Walker and Kanye West in opening sketch

Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live took aim at recent controversies involving Herschel Walker, Kanye West, and ﻿﻿Universal’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie among others during this weekend’s cold open.

Bowen Yang played the host of a game show called “So You Think You Won’t Snap,” in which contestants were read real-life headlines designed to trigger their rage.

First up was Heidi Gardner as a yoga teacher who had “been sober for 15 years” — that is, until Yang showed her a video of President Joe Biden stumbling his way through a response to a question from 60 Minutes‘ Scott Pelley regarding his mental acuity. The scene then switched to Gardner chugging a huge glass of wine.

Next up was Chloe Fineman as a mom of four, who managed to stay calm after hearing that Walker, the former NFL football player and Senate hopeful, supports a total abortion ban, while allegedly paying for one and lying about it.

Yang’s follow-up that the accusation “actually led to his best fundraising day ever” also didn’t seem to shake her; and likewise, his revelation that “86% of kids today say that when they grow up, their dream job is influencer.”

However, watching a clip of the upcoming Super Mario movie featuring Pratt as the voice of Mario, was too much. “He was supposed to be Italian! That was like his whole thing!” she screamed.

Kenan Thompson‘s Dale, who was “taking advantage of Biden’s new weed policy and just had sex before coming on this show,” lost it at the very mention of Elon Musk.

Finally, a photo of West wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday drove SNL newcomer Devon Walker to take a hot clothes iron to his face.

