Soundtrack hits from Pixar, Marvel and more on Monday’s ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Night

Monday night’s installment of Dancing with the Stars will see the cast hoofing it to hits from the soundtracks of Disney films from Encanto to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

DWTS‘ Disney Night will feature needle drops from a diverse collection of films from the House of Mouse’s deep bench, including animated hits like The Simpsons to the everything-winning musical Hamilton.

The show will kick off with the pros dancing to a show-stopping version of the Oscar-winning Encanto‘s “Colombia, Mi Encanto” as well as a separate dance choreographed to “That’s How You Know” from Enchanted, featuring pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Disney’s upcoming 100th birthday will also be marked with a performance of “Try Everything” from Zootopia.

Here’s a list of Monday night’s performances, which can be seen live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m.:

Joseph Baena/Daniella Karagach – “A Star is Born” — Hercules

Selma Blair/Sasha Farber – “The Muppet Show Theme” — The Muppet Show

Wayne Brady/Witney Carson – “Wait For It” — Hamilton

Sam Champion/Cheryl Burke – “The Greatest Show” — The Greatest Showman

Charli D’Amelio/Mark Ballas – “Main Title Theme” — The Simpsons

Heidi D’Amelio/Artem Chigvintsev – “Chim Chim Cher-ee” — Mary Poppins

Jessie James Decker/Alan Bersten – “One Way Or Another” — Hocus Pocus 2

Trevor Donovan/Emma Slater – “Life is a Highway” — Cars

Daniel Durant/Britt Stewart – “Finally Free” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Vinny Guadagnino/Koko Iwasaki – “Il Gatto E La Volpe” — Luca

Shangela/Gleb Savchenko – “Dig A Little Deeper” — The Princess and the Frog

Jordin Sparks/Brandon Armstrong – “Remember Me” — Coco

Gabby Windey/Val Chmerkovskiy – “Mr. Blue Sky” — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

