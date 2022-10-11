Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Blade', 'Deadpool 3', 'Fantastic Four' and more move for Marvel Studios
NewsEntertainment

‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and more move for Marvel Studios

staff
By staff
0
6
Marvel Studios

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali may be ready to go as the vampire hunter, but his Blade reboot for Marvel Studios just got a cold splash of holy water.

Variety reports that as the movie was prepping to start shooting in November, Bassam Tariq stepped down as a director.

While the Disney-owned studio remains characteristically mum, the trade reports that the producers of the film plan to take their time finding a replacement. Blade was to debut in 2023, but will now debut Sept. 6, 2024.

But the trade reports other major projects are also on the move, including the just-announced Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. That film has moved from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; a new Fantastic Four film has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars will now open May 1, 2026, instead of Nov. 7, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
At civil trial, Anthony Rapp draws parallels between Kevin Spacey in ‘American Beauty’, alleged underage assault
Next article
Angela Lansbury dies at 96
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE