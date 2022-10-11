HomeNewsNationalCarbon monoxide leak reported at Pennsylvania day care, 27 transported to hospitals:...
NewsNational

Carbon monoxide leak reported at Pennsylvania day care, 27 transported to hospitals: Fire officials

staff
By staff
0
2
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(ALLENTOWN, Pa.) — Twenty-seven people have been transported to hospitals with minor to moderate injuries following a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown had 25 children and eight staff members inside at the time, according to Allentown Deputy Fire Chief Christian Williams.

The day care has been evacuated, officials said.

Crews from UGI Utilities responded and shut off the gas line from outside the building as a precaution, UGI Utilities spokesman Joe Swope said.

Williams said a cause has not yet been determined. According to Swope, UGI believes the leak was caused by a faulty heating unit and a blocked ventilation system.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Scarlett Johansson says she felt being “hypersexualized” at a young age threatened her career
Next article
Missing Georgia toddler: Police ‘seized evidence’ they think will move case ‘forward’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.