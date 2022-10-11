Netflix’s ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ tops ‘Bridgerton’, now the streamer’s second-biggest English-language show

Netflix

Ryan Murphy‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to be a ratings monster for Netflix.

The streaming giant is reporting the show remained at #1 on its English TV list for the third week in a row.

The series, which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer and suspected cannibal, has bested the viewership for the first three weeks of seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, racking up more than 701.3 million hours viewed since it debuted on September 21.

Only the fourth season of Stranger Things, which earned more than 1.3 billion hours viewed in the 28 days following its May 27 debut, topped Dahmer‘s performance on Netflix’s English language TV title chart.

Incidentally, the Murphy-produced teen horror flick Mr. Harrigan’s Phone debuted at #2 on Netflix’s film chart.

