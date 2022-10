Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed, the man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2000, a case made popular by the 2014 “Serial” podcast that investigated issues with the prosecution.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC News that prosecutors are dropping the case against Syed.

