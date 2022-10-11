HomeNewsEntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson visits 'Sesame Street', spoofs Nick Fury role with "The...
NewsEntertainment

Samuel L. Jackson visits ‘Sesame Street’, spoofs Nick Fury role with “The Aveggies”

staff
By staff
0
1
Courtesy of Sesame Street

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson made an appearance on Sesame Street Tuesday, and no, the segment wasn’t sponsored by the letters M and F.

Instead, the actor, along with his Muppet friend Abby, talked about the word of the day: “belonging.”

Jackson instructs, “Belonging is feeling like you’re an important member of a group, like your family.”

Dressed in a colorful sweater, “Mr. Sam” tells Abby, “We should all feel welcome and know there’s a place for us.”

The 73-year-old Marvel movie star then tells his fuzzy friend, “You know, I do belong to a special group” before dipping out of frame and emerging with a bell pepper eye patch. “Aveggies: Assemble!” he commands, and is joined by an Avengers-like Muppet team with vegetable-themed costumes. There’s an Onion Man, a guy dressed like Captain America with cauliflower insignia and a “Thor” with a hammer made of corn.

Abby is then asked to join the team, and she Hulks out as The Incredibroccoli.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rail union rejects deal brokered by White House, renewing possibility of nationwide strike
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.