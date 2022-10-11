Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentScarlett Johansson says she felt being "hypersexualized" at a young age threatened...
NewsEntertainment

Scarlett Johansson says she felt being “hypersexualized” at a young age threatened her career

staff
By staff
0
7
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about her career in Hollywood.

As a guest on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, the Marvel movie veteran opened up about being “hypersexualized” as a young actress.

Johansson said, “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do and I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something I was fighting against.”

The Academy Award-nominated JoJo Rabbit actress made her film debut at 9 years old in Rob Reiner‘s 1994 film, North.

At 17, she starred alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola‘s Oscar-nominated Lost in Translation, playing a character who was five years older than she was at the time.

Johansson said, “I think everybody thought I was older and I had been doing it for a long time, I [was] kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like it was over kind of — like that’s the kind of career you’ve had, these are the kind of roles played, and I was like, this is it.”

ScarJo added, “So it was scary at that time…And I attributed it to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was.”

Johansson said actresses now aren’t pigeonholed in the same way she felt she was when she was younger. “Now, I see younger actors that are in their 20s. It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things,” she said. “It’s another tie, too. We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Biden thinks US needs to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia: White House
Next article
Missing Georgia toddler: Police ‘seized evidence’ they think will move case ‘forward’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE