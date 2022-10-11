Tuesday, October 11, 2022
‘Too soon to know’ whether Kremlin was behind cyberattacks on US airports, Kirby says

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — It’s still “too soon to know” whether the Russian government was behind Monday’s cyberattacks on over a dozen U.S. airports, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“We just don’t really understand fully who’s behind this, what the motivation was, certainly at what level — if any — Kremlin officials were aware. We just don’t know,” Kirby told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Tuesday on Good Morning America.

Story developing…

