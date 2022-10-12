Thursday, October 13, 2022
American dies while fighting in Ukraine

By staff
Courtesy of Jenny Partridge Corry

(LONDON) — An American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

The State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity, but the sister of Dane Partridge confirmed he was the victim. The State Department only verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

ABC News spoke with Dane’s sister Jenny Partridge Corry by phone who confirmed the death.

ABC News’ Amantha Cherry contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

