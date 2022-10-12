Thursday, October 13, 2022
D.C. deputy mayor resigns amid assault charge after alleged confrontation outside gym

By staff
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Christopher Geldart has resigned from office days after being accused of assaulting another man in a gym parking lot.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that she had accepted Geldart’s resignation a little more than a week after he was charged with assault and battery in what police said was an argument that escalated into an altercation on Oct. 1 in Arlington, Virginia.

“I’m saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, but I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years, and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” Bowser said.

Arlington County Police told ABC News last week that officers initially responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 3, two days after Geldart and an unnamed man had a run-in, which police said happened after Geldart’s vehicle door struck the man’s vehicle outside the gym.

The Oct. 1 incident quickly escalated and the deputy mayor “allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat,” police said.

The other man then swore out a criminal complaint through the magistrate on Oct. 3, police said. Geldart subsequently turned himself in and was released with a summons to appear before a judge.

He has not yet appeared in court on his charges and it was unclear Wednesday if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Bowser’s office told ABC News shortly after the altercation came to light and days prior to Geldart’s resignation that “we take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly.”

Geldart additionally drew scrutiny from D.C. residents after the police report showed that he lived in Virginia, although he maintains an apartment in Southeast D.C.

District laws stipulate that Geldart would have to reside in the district 180 days after being appointed.

“His family lived in another place, and he has claims to establish residency in the district. And I think that the issue surrounding and all of the questions being raised are distracting from his job and my job, and I accepted his resignation,” Bowser said Wednesday.

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue will replace Geldart until Bowser hires a new deputy mayor for public safety.

Donahue previously served as the deputy mayor for public safety and justice.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

