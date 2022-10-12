(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
10/14/1955
- 10/10/2022
10/14/1955 - 10/10/2022
Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...
12/11/1952
- 10/10/2022
12/11/1952 - 10/10/2022
Violet Kanode Nelson, 69, of Collinsville, VA, passed away after fighting metastatic lung cancer on October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at home. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, ...
05/05/1943
- 10/09/2022
05/05/1943 - 10/09/2022
Martha Ann Coleman, 79, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Gibson House of Rockingham, North Carolina. She was born May 5, 1943, in Spencer, to the late James B. Coleman and...
02/08/1966
- 10/08/2022
02/08/1966 - 10/08/2022
Cynthia Marchelle Robinson Gargano, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born February 8, 1966, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Elbert H...
10/20/1950
- 10/07/2022
10/20/1950 - 10/07/2022
Clyde James Nunn, Jr., 71, of Bassett, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem. Clyde was born in Laeger, West Virginia on, October 20, 1950, to the late Clyde James...
09/02/1943
- 10/08/2022
09/02/1943 - 10/08/2022
Mary Ojean Norman, 79, died Saturday. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries Church with the funeral to follow at noon. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.
01/14/1977
- 10/09/2022
01/14/1977 - 10/09/2022
Chad O’neil DeShazo, 45, of Henry, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on January 14, 1977 in Martinsville to Sharon DeShazo Wingfield and to the late D...
05/16/1940
- 10/08/2022
05/16/1940 - 10/08/2022
Joe Alvin Foley, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Richard Foley and Zelma Whitlow Foley. Joe proudly se...
09/16/1951
- 10/07/2022
09/16/1951 - 10/07/2022
James C. Hubble, 71, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1951, in Bishop, WV to Dorothy Hubble Whitehead He was preceded in dea...
02/11/1960
- 10/07/2022
02/11/1960 - 10/07/2022
Jacqueline Maria Smith “Jackie”, 62, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sovah Health - Martinsville. She was born on February 11, 1960, in Newport, RI to the late Kenneth Rola...
06/12/1977
- 10/05/2022
06/12/1977 - 10/05/2022
Anthony Maurice Hodge, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1977, in Martinsville, to James “Nub” Gravely and Dennis Leon Hodge and N...
11/06/1979
- 10/04/2022
11/06/1979 - 10/04/2022
Trinity James Hood, 42, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 6, 1979, in Martinsville, to Debra Sue Matherly Hood and the late Paul L...
05/02/1994
- 10/03/2022
05/02/1994 - 10/03/2022
Christopher David Wolfe, Jr., 28, of Orange, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born May 2, 1994, in Henry County, Virginia, to Christopher David Wolfe, Sr. and Elizabeth Paris Kres...
11/05/1976
- 10/03/2022
11/05/1976 - 10/03/2022
Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...
07/05/1946
- 10/06/2022
07/05/1946 - 10/06/2022
Larry Wayne Akers, 76, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center. He was born on July 5, 1946, in Fries, VA to the late Theodore Roosevelt Akers and Ethe...
04/16/1952
- 10/02/2022
04/16/1952 - 10/02/2022
Phillip Michael Scott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. He was born April 16, 1952 in Leaksville, North Carolina, to...
05/21/1959
- 10/02/2022
05/21/1959 - 10/02/2022
Walter Hayes Rich, 63, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born May 21, 1959 in Wentworth, North Carolina, to the late Richard Daugherty and Lillie Mae Penn Daugh...
01/09/1961
- 10/01/2022
01/09/1961 - 10/01/2022
Vanessa Faye Porter, 61, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 9, 1961, in Martinsville, to the late James Melvin Hayes and Ola ...
06/11/1988
- 10/01/2022
06/11/1988 - 10/01/2022
Elizabeth Teague Coglitore, 34, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1988, in Martinsville, VA to Robert Dean Teague and Lisa Parcell Teague. She was pre...
02/26/1951
- 10/01/2022
02/26/1951 - 10/01/2022
Georgia C. Joyce, 71, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born February 26, 1951 in Washington County to William H. McCracken and Helen McCracken. In addition to her parent...
03/29/1937
- 10/04/2022
03/29/1937 - 10/04/2022
Samuel Gilmer Clifton, 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1937, in Patrick County to the late Samuel Evans Clifton and the late Lillie Morrison Clifton...
08/13/1975
- 09/21/2022
08/13/1975 - 09/21/2022
Randolph Tyler Stone, known to all by his middle name, Tyler, was born on August 13, 1975, in Martinsville, Virginia, the son of William F. Stone Jr. and Catherine Roy Stone and younger brother of Wil...
06/27/1952
- 09/22/2022
06/27/1952 - 09/22/2022
In the cool of the morning, our Heavenly Father saw fit to call from labor to reward our beloved brother, Michael Grant Preston. He was born June 27, 1952 in Henry County, Virginia to Claudia Mae Ha...
08/14/1959
- 09/15/2022
08/14/1959 - 09/15/2022
Mr. Derrick Lamont Edwards, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, and will be missed immeasurably. Derrick...
11/17/1940
- 09/30/2022
11/17/1940 - 09/30/2022
Annie Mae Hopkins Stowe, 81, of Fieldale, passed Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Annie was born November 17, 1940, to the late Sanford Lee and Lela Hester Hopkins. She was retired afte...