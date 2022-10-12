See Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer “bring back Christmas” in trailer for ‘Spirited’

Apple TV+

As a birthday present for his pal, Tony-winning Broadway vet Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds tagged him on an Instagram post showing the trailer to the musical Spirited.

“This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing,” Reynolds joked.

The Apple TV+ film is a musical take on A Christmas Carol, with Reynolds playing the Scroogey Clint Briggs and Will Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Apple TV+ teases, “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future…”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer also stars, and the trailer teases a magical — and musical — holiday adventure. But fitting of Ferrell and Reynolds, the trailer ends with the pair riffing. “My first save, it was this little sick kid,” Ferrell’s Ghost says, trying to come up with a name. “It was Tiny Tim,” Ryan’s Clint, wearing a Santa coat, replies flatly.

Ghost continues, “No. Little kid. One crutch.”

Clint replies, “Tiny Tim.”

Ghost protests, “No, no. Little Larry. Micro Mike. Super-small Steve.”

Exasperated, Clint says, “Holy Shhhh…”

Spirited drops on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.