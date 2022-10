High school football

Week #7: Bassett beat Patrick County 50-14, Martinsville over Chatham 19-9, Magna Vista downed Halifax County 34-14.

Week #8: Bassett at Tunstall, Martinsville at Magna Vista, Patrick County is off.

College football

UNC defeated Miami 27-24, Pittsburgh beat Virginia Tech 45-29, and Louisville beat UVA 34-17.

This Saturday Miami plays at Virginia at noon and UNC is at Duke at 8 p.m. UVA plays again on Oct. 20 at Georgia Tech with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.