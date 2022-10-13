Former ‘Glee’ co-star Chris Colfer says he’d be triggered by seeing Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In the span of 24 hours, there was something of a he said-he said look at controversial former Glee star Lea Michele.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Michelle Collins Show, her former co-star on the one-time Fox musical phenomenon, Chris Colfer, was asked if he’d join the host in seeing Lea in her Broadway play Funny Girl.

Safe to say, he’s passing.

“Oh, no, are you seeing Funny Girl?” Colfer replied, with a huge laugh, adding, “Oh. My day suddenly just got so full.”

When Collins asked if he’d see the show at all, Colfer replied, sarcastically, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

Michele, of course, weathered accusations in 2020 from her former Glee co-stars Samantha Ware, Amber Riley and Alex Newell, that she was a bullying diva on the set of the hit show.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Variety ran a glowing profile of Lea from her bestie, Frozen‘s Jonathan Groff, who called her “a force.”

Groff proclaimed in part, “When her undeniable star power lit up the stage in Funny Girl last month, the musical became the fifth-highest-grossing show on Broadway. By bringing big business back to Broadway, Lea isn’t just making audiences happy, she’s helping support the restaurants and hotels that thrive when Broadway draws a huge crowd.”

Michele apologized for the bullying accusations after they surfaced two years ago, and recently admitted to The New York Times that she can rub people the wrong way.

“I have an edge to me,” said Lea. “I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

