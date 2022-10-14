Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentHarry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to "walk back" contradictions in their...
NewsEntertainment

Harry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to “walk back” contradictions in their own upcoming series

staff
By staff
0
3
Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently trying to get their own story straight.

According to Page Six, Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair’s upcoming streaming documentary “were confused” by apparent “discrepancies” between what they said on camera and Harry’s own words in his upcoming memoir.

A source familiar with the project told the publication, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue. Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

It seems the couple wanted to edit out comments they made about Prince William and his wife, Kate, and King Charles and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort.

Juicy.

The docuseries is set to drop in December.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Historic Communist Party congress to meet in China, set agenda for next five years
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE