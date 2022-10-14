(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituary briefs
Mary Bentley, 95, of Bassett, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.
Reverend James Alex King, 77, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.
06/07/1952 - 10/11/2022
James “Rick” Richard Rogers, 70, of Cascade, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1952, in Danville, Virginia to the late James Barksdale Rogers and...
08/05/1945 - 10/10/2022
On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire, known affectionately as “Auntie” transitioned into the majestic presence of God. Nancy was born August 5, 1945, in Bassett, Virgi...
12/08/1937 - 10/11/2022
Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher, 84, of Fifth Street, Martinsville, VA departed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, Martinsville, VA. Born December 8, 1937, in ...
03/26/1943 - 10/12/2022
Lewis L. Martin, 79, of 604 Fifth St., Martinsville, VA departed from this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sovah Health- Martinsville, VA. Born March 26, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the ...
06/15/1949 - 10/11/2022
Dolores Young Motley, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville to the late Denver Leste...
10/14/1955 - 10/10/2022
Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...
12/11/1952 - 10/10/2022
Violet Kanode Nelson, 69, of Collinsville, VA, passed away after fighting metastatic lung cancer on October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at home. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, ...
05/05/1943 - 10/09/2022
Martha Ann Coleman, 79, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Gibson House of Rockingham, North Carolina. She was born May 5, 1943, in Spencer, to the late James B. Coleman and...
02/08/1966 - 10/08/2022
Cynthia Marchelle Robinson Gargano, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born February 8, 1966, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Elbert H...
10/20/1950 - 10/07/2022
Clyde James Nunn, Jr., 71, of Bassett, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem. Clyde was born in Laeger, West Virginia on, October 20, 1950, to the late Clyde James...
09/02/1943 - 10/08/2022
Mary Ojean Norman, 79, died Saturday. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries Church with the funeral to follow at noon. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.
01/14/1977 - 10/09/2022
Chad O’neil DeShazo, 45, of Henry, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on January 14, 1977 in Martinsville to Sharon DeShazo Wingfield and to the late D...
05/16/1940 - 10/08/2022
Joe Alvin Foley, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Richard Foley and Zelma Whitlow Foley. Joe proudly se...
09/16/1951 - 10/07/2022
James C. Hubble, 71, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1951, in Bishop, WV to Dorothy Hubble Whitehead He was preceded in dea...
02/11/1960 - 10/07/2022
Jacqueline Maria Smith “Jackie”, 62, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sovah Health - Martinsville. She was born on February 11, 1960, in Newport, RI to the late Kenneth Rola...
06/12/1977 - 10/05/2022
Anthony Maurice Hodge, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1977, in Martinsville, to James “Nub” Gravely and Dennis Leon Hodge and N...
11/06/1979 - 10/04/2022
Trinity James Hood, 42, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 6, 1979, in Martinsville, to Debra Sue Matherly Hood and the late Paul L...
05/02/1994 - 10/03/2022
Christopher David Wolfe, Jr., 28, of Orange, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born May 2, 1994, in Henry County, Virginia, to Christopher David Wolfe, Sr. and Elizabeth Paris Kres...
11/05/1976 - 10/03/2022
Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...
07/05/1946 - 10/06/2022
Larry Wayne Akers, 76, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center. He was born on July 5, 1946, in Fries, VA to the late Theodore Roosevelt Akers and Ethe...
04/16/1952 - 10/02/2022
Phillip Michael Scott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. He was born April 16, 1952 in Leaksville, North Carolina, to...
05/21/1959 - 10/02/2022
Walter Hayes Rich, 63, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born May 21, 1959 in Wentworth, North Carolina, to the late Richard Daugherty and Lillie Mae Penn Daugh...
01/09/1961 - 10/01/2022
Vanessa Faye Porter, 61, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 9, 1961, in Martinsville, to the late James Melvin Hayes and Ola ...
06/11/1988 - 10/01/2022
Elizabeth Teague Coglitore, 34, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1988, in Martinsville, VA to Robert Dean Teague and Lisa Parcell Teague. She was pre...
02/26/1951 - 10/01/2022
Georgia C. Joyce, 71, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born February 26, 1951 in Washington County to William H. McCracken and Helen McCracken. In addition to her parent...