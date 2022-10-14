Friday, October 14, 2022
staff
By staff
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Mary Bentley, 95, of Bassett, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge. 

Reverend James Alex King, 77, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

James “Rick” Richard Rogers

06/07/1952

- 10/11/2022

06/07/1952 - 10/11/2022

James “Rick” Richard Rogers, 70, of Cascade, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1952, in Danville, Virginia to the late James Barksdale Rogers and...

Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire

08/05/1945

- 10/10/2022

08/05/1945 - 10/10/2022

On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nancy Elizabeth Hairston Shropshire, known affectionately as “Auntie” transitioned into the majestic presence of God. Nancy was born August 5, 1945, in Bassett, Virgi...

Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher

12/08/1937

- 10/11/2022

12/08/1937 - 10/11/2022

Ferretta Hodge Crummie Belcher, 84, of Fifth Street, Martinsville, VA departed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, Martinsville, VA. Born December 8, 1937, in ...

Lewis L. Martin

03/26/1943

- 10/12/2022

03/26/1943 - 10/12/2022

Lewis L. Martin, 79, of 604 Fifth St., Martinsville, VA departed from this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sovah Health- Martinsville, VA. Born March 26, 1943, in Virginia, he was the son of the ...

Dolores Young Motley

06/15/1949

- 10/11/2022

06/15/1949 - 10/11/2022

Dolores Young Motley, 73, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville to the late Denver Leste...

Frances “Frank” James Sutter

10/14/1955

- 10/10/2022

10/14/1955 - 10/10/2022

Frances “Frank” James Sutter, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 14, 1955, in Carteret, New Jersey, to the late Frank Milton Sutter and ...

Violet Kanode Nelson

12/11/1952

- 10/10/2022

12/11/1952 - 10/10/2022

Violet Kanode Nelson, 69, of Collinsville, VA, passed away after fighting metastatic lung cancer on October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at home. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, ...

Martha Ann Coleman

05/05/1943

- 10/09/2022

05/05/1943 - 10/09/2022

Martha Ann Coleman, 79, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Gibson House of Rockingham, North Carolina. She was born May 5, 1943, in Spencer, to the late James B. Coleman and...

Cynthia Marchelle Robinson Gargano

02/08/1966

- 10/08/2022

02/08/1966 - 10/08/2022

Cynthia Marchelle Robinson Gargano, 56, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born February 8, 1966, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Elbert H...

Clyde James Nunn, Jr.

10/20/1950

- 10/07/2022

10/20/1950 - 10/07/2022

Clyde James Nunn, Jr., 71, of Bassett, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem. Clyde was born in Laeger, West Virginia on, October 20, 1950, to the late Clyde James...

Mary Ojean Norman

09/02/1943

- 10/08/2022

09/02/1943 - 10/08/2022

Mary Ojean Norman, 79, died Saturday. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries Church with the funeral to follow at noon. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Chad O’neil DeShazo

01/14/1977

- 10/09/2022

01/14/1977 - 10/09/2022

Chad O’neil DeShazo, 45, of Henry, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on January 14, 1977 in Martinsville to Sharon DeShazo Wingfield and to the late D...

Joe Alvin Foley

05/16/1940

- 10/08/2022

05/16/1940 - 10/08/2022

Joe Alvin Foley, 82, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1940, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Richard Foley and Zelma Whitlow Foley. Joe proudly se...

James C. Hubble

09/16/1951

- 10/07/2022

09/16/1951 - 10/07/2022

James C. Hubble, 71, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1951, in Bishop, WV to Dorothy Hubble Whitehead He was preceded in dea...

Jacqueline Maria “Jackie” Smith

02/11/1960

- 10/07/2022

02/11/1960 - 10/07/2022

Jacqueline Maria Smith “Jackie”, 62, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sovah Health - Martinsville. She was born on February 11, 1960, in Newport, RI to the late Kenneth Rola...

Anthony Maurice Hodge

06/12/1977

- 10/05/2022

06/12/1977 - 10/05/2022

Anthony Maurice Hodge, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1977, in Martinsville, to James “Nub” Gravely and Dennis Leon Hodge and N...

Trinity James Hood

11/06/1979

- 10/04/2022

11/06/1979 - 10/04/2022

Trinity James Hood, 42, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 6, 1979, in Martinsville, to Debra Sue Matherly Hood and the late Paul L...

Christopher David Wolfe, Jr.

05/02/1994

- 10/03/2022

05/02/1994 - 10/03/2022

Christopher David Wolfe, Jr., 28, of Orange, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born May 2, 1994, in Henry County, Virginia, to Christopher David Wolfe, Sr. and Elizabeth Paris Kres...

Buffy Marie Joyal

11/05/1976

- 10/03/2022

11/05/1976 - 10/03/2022

Buffy Marie Joyal, 45, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 5, 1976 in Plattsburg, New York to Rodney Joyal and Patricia Joyal. ...

Larry Wayne Akers

07/05/1946

- 10/06/2022

07/05/1946 - 10/06/2022

Larry Wayne Akers, 76, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Salem VA Medical Center. He was born on July 5, 1946, in Fries, VA to the late Theodore Roosevelt Akers and Ethe...

Phillip Michael Scott

04/16/1952

- 10/02/2022

04/16/1952 - 10/02/2022

Phillip Michael Scott, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. He was born April 16, 1952 in Leaksville, North Carolina, to...

Walter Hayes Rich

05/21/1959

- 10/02/2022

05/21/1959 - 10/02/2022

Walter Hayes Rich, 63, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born May 21, 1959 in Wentworth, North Carolina, to the late Richard Daugherty and Lillie Mae Penn Daugh...

Vanessa Faye Porter

01/09/1961

- 10/01/2022

01/09/1961 - 10/01/2022

Vanessa Faye Porter, 61, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 9, 1961, in Martinsville, to the late James Melvin Hayes and Ola ...

Elizabeth Teague Coglitore

06/11/1988

- 10/01/2022

06/11/1988 - 10/01/2022

Elizabeth Teague Coglitore, 34, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1988, in Martinsville, VA to Robert Dean Teague and Lisa Parcell Teague. She was pre...

Georgia C. Joyce

02/26/1951

- 10/01/2022

02/26/1951 - 10/01/2022

Georgia C. Joyce, 71, of Fieldale, Va. passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born February 26, 1951 in Washington County to William H. McCracken and Helen McCracken. In addition to her parent...

