(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Obituary briefs

Mary Bentley, 95, of Bassett, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Reverend James Alex King, 77, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.