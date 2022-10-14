Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentRobbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72
NewsEntertainment

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, dead at 72

staff
By staff
0
4
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish-born actor who played Hagrid, the friendly giant in the Harry Potter films, has died, his reps confirmed.

He was 72.

The star, born Anthony Robert MacMillan, appeared on the big and small screen for decades, having gotten his start in stand-up comedy. Coltrane shifted to television, appearing in shows including Flash Gordon, and the beloved Brit shows Blackadder and Cracker.

Coltrane appeared as a shady Russian arms dealer in a pair of James Bond films with Pierce Brosnan in the lead: Brosnan’s first, the franchise reboot Goldeneye in 1997, and his third 007 film, 1999’s The World is Not Enough.

However, it was playing Rubeus Hagrid in the film adaptations of JK Rowling‘s books, beginning with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, for which Coltrane is arguably best known. Hagrid’s famous line — “You’re a wizard, ‘arry!” — became a catchphrase for the series. The actor reprised the role for 2019’s Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a roller coaster attraction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Crown’ drops sneak peek pics of season 5
Next article
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have date night at Ralph Lauren’s star-studded West Coast show
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE