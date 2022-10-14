‘The Crown’ drops sneak peek pics of season 5

Netflix/Keith Bernstein

While fans eagerly wait for the fifth season of The Crown, Netflix has revealed new images from the forthcoming season of the Emmy-winning drama.

Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki stuns in her spot-on look as Princess Diana, shown in one image with a cropped bob cut and looking forlorn at a public event. Another shows Diana all smiles and waving from a boat, with her young sons Harry (Teddy Hawley) and William (Timothee Sambor) and her eventual ex-husband, Prince Charles, played by Dominic West.

Imelda Staunton is pictured in another photo as Queen Elizabeth II at a state function beside her husband, Jonathan Pryce‘s Prince Phillip.

The streaming service teases, “As Queen Elizabeth approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon … a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.”

The description continues, “Prince Charles pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana, presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy … [A]s media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.”

The forthcoming season, which drops November 9, also shows the emergence of Khalid Abdalla‘s Dodi Al Fayed, Diana’s well-connected eventual romantic partner, who was killed with her in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

This season also stars Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Jonny Lee Miller as PM John Major and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

