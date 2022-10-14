Sunny with a high of 66 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The coldest temperatures so far this fall are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Areas of frost are likely to form, with many sites dropping to the freezing mark or below. Cooler and drier air works into the region today behind a departing cold front. Temperatures increase over the weekend slightly, making for pleasant fall weather. Showers return late Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, much

colder air will filter in, with most of the region seeing freezing temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday mornings. Light upslope snow showers will also be possible for the Greenbrier Valley during that time.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: