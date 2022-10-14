Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny with a high of 66 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Sunny with a high of 66 today

staff
By staff
0
18231
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The coldest temperatures so far this fall are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Areas of frost are likely to form, with many sites dropping to the freezing mark or below. Cooler and drier air works into the region today behind a departing cold front. Temperatures increase over the weekend slightly, making for pleasant fall weather. Showers return late Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, much
colder air will filter in, with most of the region seeing freezing temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday mornings. Light upslope snow showers will also be possible for the Greenbrier Valley during that time.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Next article
WHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE